SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) --A man with distinctive tattoos wanted for allegedly raping a woman in Queens last month has been arrested.
Authorities took 24-year-old George Persaud into custody on Wednesday after being on the run for 10 days.
Police say Persaud used a fake gun to force a 40-year-old woman into a secluded area in South Ozone Park and raped her.
His tattoos helped investigators identify him, including one on his chest that says "Only The Strong Survive," a nautical star on his right hand and tattoos on his right knuckles.
