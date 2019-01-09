Suspect with distinctive tattoos wanted in Queens rape arrested

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) --
A man with distinctive tattoos wanted for allegedly raping a woman in Queens last month has been arrested.

Authorities took 24-year-old George Persaud into custody on Wednesday after being on the run for 10 days.

Police say Persaud used a fake gun to force a 40-year-old woman into a secluded area in South Ozone Park and raped her.

His tattoos helped investigators identify him, including one on his chest that says "Only The Strong Survive," a nautical star on his right hand and tattoos on his right knuckles.


