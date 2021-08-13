Heartbroken family speaks out after son shot in apparent road rage incident

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10945550" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> More than 30 businesses in New York City are now requiring proof of vaccination for entry as part of Mayor Bill de Blasio's "Key to NYC" plan.

RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- A car accident in Queens ended with a deadly shooting late Thursday, leaving a 24-year-old man dead.Police say 24-year-old Anthony Ali was driving a BMW around 10 p.m. when he collided with another car on 89th Avenue and 116th Street in Richmond Hill.The two drivers got into an argument, and that's when authorities say when one of them opened fire.Ali was struck in the head and chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.According to Ali's family, he was working as a clerk at a nearby jewelry store and loved jewelry and fashion."I miss my son very much," his mother, Sharda Ali, saidShe said she spoke with her son by phone only minutes before he was shot and killed, and that he told her he was coming home to take his new puppy for a walk.He lived less than a mile from where he was killed."Ten minutes later, his friend called me and said somebody shot Anthony," Sharda Ali said.Ali's father, Mahamood Ali, is devastated."He say that he coming back," Mahamood Ali said in tears. "But, no more coming back."Eyewitness News obtained exclusive surveillance video that shows the moments leading up to Ali being shot.The video shows Ali's car and another car stopped side by side at the corner of 89th Avenue and 116th Street.After a few seconds, the two cars proceed side by side down 116th Street, a one-way road.The cars sideswipe parked cars on the way down the road, and a man runs after the cars.Ali's car crashes into a telephone pole, and after 30 seconds, a man can be seen running away from the cars.Ali's family said at least one of his friends was in Ali's car when the incident happened and is speaking with investigators.He was not injured.Those who live in the area say they are scared."Me and my dad stepped outside the house just to see around, but we live two blocks away so we didn't really hear anything," area resident Greg Singh said. "And then when we got outside, we heard some neighbors saying that somebody got shot."No arrests have been made.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------