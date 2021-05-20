Father and young son among 3 injured in Queens shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6367169" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Dobbs Ferry police officer was assisting a Con Edison crew when he was assaulted in a seemingly random attack Thursday afternoon.

ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating a triple shooting in Queens Wednesday night that injured a child and two others.The gunfire rang out around 9:40 p.m. at 119-37 178th Street in St. Albans.The victims were standing in front of the location when suspects fired multiple round from a dark-colored sedan before fleeing in an unknown direction.Three people were wounded, including a 39-year-old father, identified as Tyshawn Moses, and his 8-year-old son.Moses was shot in the left leg and foot, and his son was shot in the left shoulder."He had blood all over his shoulder, so I figured he got hit in his shoulder," said a witness named Wilsome, who called 911. "The kid needed rescue he was saying help me help me please help me, so I gave him a towel wrap around the wound."A third victim, 57-year-old Robin Rochford, was grazed in his right shin as he was getting out of a vehicle. His brother, John Rochford, said he was on his way home from church."Shots just started firing," he said. "It went through his car, and it grazed his leg."On Thursday, calls for action replaced the pop of gunfire."We have to bury the beef and create a summer of peace," activist Erica Ford said.Ford has lived in the neighborhood for 51 years, founding Lifecamp, Inc. after living through a violent New York in the 80s and 90s. Now, she is worried history is repeating."If we don't deal with the issue of the disease of violence in the correct manner, then it could have the potential," she said.The number of shootings continue soar not only in New York City, where they have spiked 81% from the same time last year, but also across the country where many large cities have seen double digit increases."The solutions we have, the court system coming back, finally it's here," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "We need to see every borough, the court system full strength immediately."For residents, relief can't come soon enough.I'm just tired, you know, of seeing what's going on," Wilsome said. "After a pandemic, where you couldn't be seen outside, and these little kids can't even play?"All three victims were taken to Jamaica Hospital and are expected to survive. Police rushed the father and son to the hospital in a cruiser.Moses' son has since been transferred to Cohen Children's Medical Center for further treatment.This is now the third shooting Tyshawn Moses will survive after he was previously shot in 2005 and 2013.Police say he has 23 prior arrests, 16 of which are sealed, and they believe he may have been the intended target.Nineteen shell casings were recovered at the scene.Police are looking for the vehicle, and no arrests have been made.----------