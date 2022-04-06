New video of man who attacked 70-year-old Sikh man in Richmond Hill

Police say the suspect punched the 70-year-old victim from behind.
It happened Sunday morning in Richmond Hill.
The assault, police say was unprovoked, and left him with a broken nose and severe bruising.
Still wearing his bloodied jacket and speaking his native language of Punjabi, Nirmal Singh spoke to Eyewitness News earlier this week about the moment he was hit.
Sing says he was punched from behind on a Sunday morning walk around 7 a.m. on 95th Avenue and Lefferts Blvd. in Richmond Hill.
There were no words exchanged, but the assault left him with severe injuries. Gurinder Singh spotted the 70-year-old moments later and his heart sunk.
"We have grandfathers and stuff and seeing such an elderly person being attacked and all bloodied up, and he was worried," he said.
Singh has only been in the country for two weeks on a visitor's visa.
The attack is being investigated as a bias crime.
So far no arrests have been made.
