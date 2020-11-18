Queens standoff ends with 5 hostages released, 2 men in custody

By Eyewitness News
RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- Two armed men surrendered early Wednesday morning, five hours after they allegedly burst into a Queens home and held five people hostage during a home invasion robbery.

The suspects, ages 35 and 51, were apparently looking for a large amount of money they believed to be stashed inside the 125th Street home in Richmond Hill.

Police say the men stormed inside just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, holding four women and a baby at gunpoint.


One woman called 911, and the suspects let her and her baby leave.

"Police officers from the 106 precinct responded, encountered a female victim with an infant child who reported that there were armed people in her home and she had been assaulted," said Assistant Chief Ruben Beltran, commanding officer of NYPD Patrol Borough Queens South.

Two other women, one in her 80s and another in her 50s, were released about two hours into the standoff.

A fifth woman was let out soon after that.

The two suspects then remained in the house, and police talked to them for three more hours. At one point they asked for a pizza.

TOP NEWS | 33-year-old uses martial arts to stop attempted kidnapping in Madison Square Park
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg has more on a professional fighter who used his martial arts expertise to stop an attempted kidnapping at Madison Square Park this month.



NYPD Special Ops released a photo taken from their helicopter overhead that showed the police response on the ground. They had the house surrounded.

NYPD Special Ops



They finally surrendered to the police at 2:08 a.m. Wednesday.

Charges against them are pending. Two guns were recovered.



Both men have multiple prior arrests.

ALSO READ | Car crashes into bakery on opening day after road rage dispute
EMBED More News Videos

At least four people were injured in an apparent road rage incident that ended with a car smashing through the front of a Queens bakery that was marking its grand opening Monday.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queensnew york cityrichmond hillhostagenypdpolicequeens news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Police: 4 victims released after hostage situation in NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MTA to unveil 'doomsday' budget with massive service cuts, layoffs
'MasterChef Junior' star Ben Watkins dies at 14 of cancer
Holiday shopping scams: 7 On Your Side has red flags to watch for
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
FDA approves 1st at-home rapid COVID test
Brooklyn BP Adams throws hat in ring for NYC mayoral run
33-year-old uses martial arts to stop attempted kidnapping in NYC park
Show More
COVID Live Updates: Demand for testing surges ahead of Thanksgiving
Boeing 737 Max update: FAA clears plane to fly again
AccuWeather: Cold with plenty of sunshine
Stray bullet pierces NYC bus, hits 70-year-old woman in face
Winter 2020: Bronx Zoo lights up for the holiday season
More TOP STORIES News