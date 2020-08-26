KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- Tuesday's storm hit with a dramatic mix of blinding rain and heavy winds, which upended outdoor dining in Manhattan and whipped its way through Queens.
"Suddenly we hear a huge crash and the whole house shakes," said Kew Gardens resident Charles Reichmann.
Reichmann emerged from his home to find a giant tree on top of it.
ALSO READ | 3 weeks later, tree downed by Isaias still on Queens home
Clouds enveloped the borough of Queens, where many neighborhoods are heavily wooded.
At the corner of Beverly and Audley, it was a mess.
RELATED: Download the AccuWeather app for the latest updates
"I got a text message that my car alarm went off and I came here and saw all this damage on my car. Not happy - couldn't really believe it," said Eric Prantil.
"Thank god nobody's hurt. Everybody's fine - can't complain about that. It's a nuisance, but there are worse tragedies," added Reichmann.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Giant tree crashes into Queens home during wild Tuesday storm
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News