Giant tree crashes into Queens home during wild Tuesday storm

KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- Tuesday's storm hit with a dramatic mix of blinding rain and heavy winds, which upended outdoor dining in Manhattan and whipped its way through Queens.

"Suddenly we hear a huge crash and the whole house shakes," said Kew Gardens resident Charles Reichmann.

Reichmann emerged from his home to find a giant tree on top of it.

Clouds enveloped the borough of Queens, where many neighborhoods are heavily wooded.

At the corner of Beverly and Audley, it was a mess.

"I got a text message that my car alarm went off and I came here and saw all this damage on my car. Not happy - couldn't really believe it," said Eric Prantil.

"Thank god nobody's hurt. Everybody's fine - can't complain about that. It's a nuisance, but there are worse tragedies," added Reichmann.

