13-year-old boy believed to be killed while subway surfing in Ridgewood, Queens; 5th death in 2024

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- A 13-year-old boy was believed to be subway surfing was killed in Ridgewood, Queens on Wednesday.
It happened just before 10 p.m. at the Forest Avenue subway station.
Police say the boy was discovered dead at the station.
The boy's death marked the fifth subway surfing fatality in 2024.
There were four deaths from subway surfing at this time last year.
No other information was provided about the incident.
New York City Public Schools and other agencies announced they are holding a community form -- Safe Streets and Safe Schools -- Safe Streets and Safe Schools -- on Saturday Oct. 26 to share interventions and resources available for students and families to mitigate community violence.
