New surveillance video shows car slamming into parked UPS truck in Queens killing teen girl

The driver, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. Anthony Carlo has details.

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- A 14-year-old girl was killed after being ejected from a car as it slammed into the back of a parked UPS truck in Queens.

Officials say the crash happened at around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday at North Conduit Avenue and 160th Street.

New surveillance video on Citizen app shows the red BMW losing control and slamming into the parked truck.

The 14-year-old girl, the only passenger, was ejected from the car, authorities said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the car seemed to be tailing a tractor trailer when it swerved into the right lane and collided with the UPS truck. The surveillance video shows the car travelling at high speed right before the crash.

The force of the collision knocked the parked UPS truck right into the UPS driver who was walking back to his truck after making a delivery. He takes some jolt and falls to the ground.

The driver of the car, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to Long Island Jewish Hospital - Cohen Children's Medical Center in stable condition

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

