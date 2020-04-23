Search for man who raped teen girl behind Jamaica building

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD is looking for a man who raped a teen girl in Queens.
It happened on Saturday in Jamaica.
A 15-year-old girl was walking near Henley Road and Kingston Place when a man approached her with a gun.
Police say he forced the girl behind a building where he raped her.
