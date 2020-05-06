coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Twins discharged from hospital after mother battles COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A pair of twins have now been discharged from Flushing Hospital in Queens after their mother tested positive for COVID-19.

Adrianna and Adrian were born on April 20th, but couldn't be discharged until Tuesday.

They had to wait until their mother could be safely discharged.

