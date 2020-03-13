Firefighters discover 1 dead in Queens Village fire

By Eyewitness News
QUEENS VILLAGE (WABC) -- One person died in a house fire in Queens Village Friday morning.

The fire started in the home on 221st Street just after 8 a.m.

The victim was discovered in the house by firefighters and pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queens villagequeensnew york cityfiredeadly firehouse fire
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News