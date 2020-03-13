QUEENS VILLAGE (WABC) -- One person died in a house fire in Queens Village Friday morning.
The fire started in the home on 221st Street just after 8 a.m.
The victim was discovered in the house by firefighters and pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Firefighters discover 1 dead in Queens Village fire
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News