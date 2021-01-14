Son in custody after father, 72, fatally stabbed in Queens Village; 3 others critical

Three other people - the man's 70-year-old wife, another son, age 31, and that son's 29-year-old wife - are all in critical condition after possibly being overcome by carbon monoxide.
The son is in custody and was taken to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.
It is likely he is responsible for the injuries to the three others.
The incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday inside an apartment on Hempstead Avenue.
Of the three people now in critical condition, two were taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center. The other was taken to North Shore University Hospital Manhasset.
The fire department was on the scene, ventilating the apartment so NYPD detectives could get inside.
The investigation is ongoing.
