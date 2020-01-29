16-year-old shot in leg while walking near school in Queens

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for several suspects after a teenager was shot in Queens.

The 16-year-old boy was shot once in the thigh on Tuesday afternoon as he was walking near his school.

It's not clear where the shot came from or what the motive was, but the victim managed to make it back to his school to ask for help.

So far no arrests have been made, but police say they are looking for three suspects.

The teen is expected to survive.

