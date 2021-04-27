Sports

New York City to build first stadium made specifically for soccer

NYC to build first stadium constructed specifically for soccer

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Queensboro FC, the newest professional men's soccer team in Queens, has announced that York College will be home to New York City's first stadium built specifically for soccer.

The stadium, which will be on the CUNY campus in Jamaica, will have 7,500 seats and a turf playing surface.

"Today is an exciting day for Queensboro FC," said Jonathan Krane, owner of Queensboro FC. "The announcement of our home stadium site at York College represents a bold new chapter for professional sports in New York City. More importantly, we are proud to deliver our QBFC fans a dedicated soccer specific venue, built by and for the Queens community, bringing us all together to celebrate the beautiful game."

Soccer is big in Queens as thousands of players gather every weekend at Flushing Meadows Corona Park to play the sport.

Once a parking lot, this rooftop soccer field in Astoria is the place to be during the World Cup season.



CUNY awarded QBFC the contract to construct and operate a stadium on the York College campus to support the university's academic and athletic mission, as well as enhance the college experience for its students, create local jobs, grow neighborhood businesses and develop the surrounding area of Jamaica.

It's supposed be completed in time for the professional men's soccer team to play the 2022 season.

The stadium will allow for year-round sports, entertainment or other community events.

Fans can put down a $25 deposit for the first rights to buy season tickets.

Kristin Thorne reports on the Suffolk County officer Christopher Racioppo's release from the hospital.



