R. Kelly arrested in Chicago on federal charges, accused of paying off alleged victim in 2008 trial

The indictment unsealed in Chicago federal court Friday says Kelly and his business manager, Derrel McDavid, threatened, intimidated and pressured the girl and her parents to falsify police reports and give false testimony to a grand jury. The indictment also alleges they arranged for the girl and her parents to travel overseas prior to his 2002 indictment so they'd be unavailable to law enforcement investigating the case.
RELATED: R Kelly facing charges in New York City
Kelly was acquitted at trial on pornography charges. His attorney denied wrongdoing again Friday. The indictment said payments to the girl and her father continued after the trial.
Kelly was out walking his dog Thursday when he was arrested by Homeland Security agents and New York Police Department detectives in Chicago on two separate indictments. The singer is being held by federal authorities at the Metropolitan Correctional Center and was denied bond at a court appearance Thursday night.
A federal grand jury handed up a 13 count indictment in the Northern District of Illinois Thursday, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Chicago said. The R&B singer has been charged with one count of conspiracy to receive child pornography, two counts of receiving child pornography, four counts of producing child pornography, five counts of enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity, and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice.
READ: Full 13-count indictment filed against R. Kelly
There is also a second federal indictment out of Brooklyn New York where Kelly charged with racketeering including acts of coercing and transporting minor girls to engage in sex, spanning two decades in New York, Connecticut, Illinois and California. Prosecutors said he was at the center of an "enterprise" to recruit women and underage girls.
Kelly is expected to be back in federal court in Chicago Friday afternoon for a removal hearing for the indictment filed in New York. He is expected to appear in federal court again in Chicago next week.
According to one of the court filings, Kelly's sexual partners were required to follow certain rules, including not leaving their room without permission and they were allegedly required to call him "Daddy" Prosecutors also says he exposed a minor to a venereal disease without her knowledge.
Friday morning, federal agents conducted a search in the singer's residence in Trump Tower in Chicago.
Two former employees of Kelly's music business have also been charged. Derrel McDavid, 58, of Chicago has been charged with one count of conspiracy to receive child pornography, two counts of receiving child pornography and count of conspiracy to receive child pornography. Milton Brown, 53, also known as "June Brown," of Chicago has been charged with one count of conspiracy to receive child pornography.
Kelly is already facing sexual abuse charges brought by Illinois prosecutors. The 52-year-old was taken into custody back in February, accused of sexually abusing three girls and a woman in Illinois.
Last May, Cook County prosecutors added 11 more sex-related counts. Kelly has maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty to the Illinois charges.
Darrell Johnson, a publicist hired by R. Kelly's attorney Steve Greenberg, held a press conference in Atlanta to discuss the new charges.
"We were expecting this. This is nothing new. Mr. Greenberg has assembled several federal lawyers to represent Mr. Kelly and that is where we are," Johnson said.
Family members of Jocelyn Savage interrupted the press conference by Johnson. Savage's parents said they haven't spoken to her in three years, claiming the 23 year old has been brainwashed by Kelly and held against her will.
"He needs to be held accountable for what he has been doing with little girls," Timothy Savage said.
After the press conference was over, Johnson was seen walking away with Jocelyn Savage's father.
Greenberg said in a statement Friday morning that, "As has been reporter, Robert Kelly was arrested by federal agents last night while walking his dog. The agents were courteous and professional, as was Mr. Kelly. The charges arose from alleged conduct in the Northern District of Illinois as well as the Eastern District of New York. The conduct alleged appears to be largely the same as the conduct previously alleged against Mr. Kelly in his current State indictment and his former State charges that he was acquitted of. Most, if not all of the conduct alleged, is decades old.
"Mr. Kelly was aware of the investigations and the charges were not a surprise. He had already assembled a team of outstanding federal litigators. He and his lawyers look forward to his day in court, to the truth coming out and to his vindication from what has been an unprecedented assault by others for their own personal gain. Most importantly he looks forward to being able to continue to making wonderful music and perform for his legions of fans that believe in him.
"A bail hearing will be held early next week, at which time Mr. Kelly hopes to be released from custody.
"There will be no further comment until this time. "
Celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti, who has been representing some of the alleged victims in this case, announced over Twitter that he's planning to do the same on Monday morning.
U.S. Attorney John Lausch said in a statement, "This indictment demonstrates our office's commitment to holding individuals such as Kelly accountable for criminal sexual abuse of minors, protecting the victims of such crimes, and punishing those who obstruct law enforcement investigations. I thank the courageous individuals who provided law enforcement with important information related to these allegations, and I encourage others with helpful information to do the same. Together with our law enforcement partners and with the help of victims and other witnesses, we will continue to vigorously investigate and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children."
Cook County State's Attorney's Office released a statement Friday, "Today's indictment by our federal law enforcement partners demonstrates the collaborative efforts of our criminal justice system. My office was pleased to work together to secure these charges and will continue to work with our colleagues in the pursuit of justice for all victims. And let us be clear: this is not just about surviving R. Kelly. For most victims, it's about surviving a less famous abuser, a trusted adult, or a total stranger.
"As a prosecutor and a survivor of sexual assault, I recognize the courage it takes to come forward, and I understand the trauma of doing so. The Cook County State's Attorney's Office will continue to prioritize public safety and support all victims of crime, and we will remain a compassionate resource for survivors as they regain their power and heal."
The Associated Press contributed to this report
Previous coverage:
R. Kelly pleads not guilty to new sexual assault charges
RELATED: Chicago reporter makes his case against R. Kelly in new book
RELATED: R. Kelly pleads not guilty to new sexual assault charges
RELATED: R. Kelly: New charges 'raise the stakes,' attorney says
RELATED: R. Kelly facing 11 new counts of sex charges in Chicago
R. Kelly pays $62K in back child support; Judgement in lawsuit vacated after Kelly's lawyers say singer can't read
R. Kelly appears in court Tuesday for status hearing
RELATED: R. Kelly performs for 28 seconds at Springfield club; fans upset
RELATED: R. Kelly's attorney appears in court
RELATED: Dubai denies there were plans for R. Kelly concert
RELATED: R. Kelly appears in court Friday
RELATED: R. Kelly will request permission to travel to Dubai via private jet for concerts
RELATED: R. Kelly appears in court for child support hearing
RELATED: R. Kelly released from Cook County Jail
RELATED: Man says he found videotape of R. Kelly sexually abusing girls
RELATED: R. Kelly in jail for failing to pay child support; New allegation surfaces
RELATED: R. Kelly returns to jail for failing to pay child support
RELATED: R. Kelly speaks publicly for 1st time since new sex abuse charges
RELATED: 'Friend' who posted bail for R. Kelly identified
RELATED: R. Kelly released from jail after pleading not guilty to sex abuse charges
RELATED: 'I'm the one you ignore': Chicago writer tenacious in R. Kelly coverage that has spanned years
RELATED: R. Kelly remains in jail; singer's finances 'a mess,' lawyer says
RELATED: R. Kelly charged: A look back at key moments of the singer's life and career
RELATED: R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse, bond set at $1M
RELATED: R. Kelly looking at jail without bond, life in prison if convicted
RELATED: R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse, in police custody
RELATED: R. Kelly moving out of West Side studio
RELATED: R. Kelly lawyer disputes report that grand jury convened to examine allegations against singer
RELATED: Allred concerned client may be on R. Kelly tape
RELATED: R. Kelly seen having sex with underage girl in new tape, attorney says
RELATED: Keys from Atlanta TV crew's rental car stolen outside R. Kelly's studio
RELATED: Judge rules R. Kelly can't use West Loop recording studio overnight
RELATED: SEE INSIDE: R. Kelly hasn't cleared bedroom from West Loop studio, inspectors say
RELATED: SEE INSIDE: Judge orders clean-up, new restrictions at R Kelly's studio
RELATED: R. Kelly attorney speaks out after singer's West Loop studio inspected
RELATED: A look inside R. Kelly's West Loop studio; city inspectors find violations
RELATED: City inspectors find violations at R. Kelly's West Loop studio
RELATED: Alleged victim accuses R. Kelly of trying to silence her
RELATED: City to inspect R. Kelly's Near West Side music studio
RELATED: Lady Gaga apologizes for R. Kelly collaboration
RELATED: R. Kelly parties at South Side nightclub as legal pressures mount
RELATED: Protesters call for prosecution, boycott of R. Kelly outside Chicago studio
RELATED: Foxx asks for cooperation from possible victims, witnesses to open R. Kelly investigation
RELATED: Chance the Rapper apologizes for past work with R Kelly
RELATED: R Kelly's accusers, inner circle revisit shocking allegations in new docuseries
RELATED: R. Kelly's ex-wife shares story of abuse, survival ahead of documentary