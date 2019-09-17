R. Kelly expected in court Tuesday for hearing on Illinois charges

CHICAGO -- Singer R. Kelly has been ordered to appear in court in Chicago Tuesday for a hearing in relation to the state charges in Illinois against Kelly.

The state wants to raise R. Kelly's bond. Kelly was charged by Cook County prosecutors back in February on various counts of sexual abuse for allegedly assaulting several underage girls. They allegedly occurred between 1998 and 2010.

His bond was set at $1 million, but prosecutors want that increased, the move appearing to be symbolic since the Grammy Award winner had been ordered detained by judges in federal courts in Chicago and Brooklyn.

R. Kelly has a slew of legal problems with two state cases pending against him and he is being held without bond on federal charges in Illinois and New York.

Some of the accusations include sex trafficking, child pornography and obstruction of justice. A hearing originally scheduled for Wednesday in the federal case against Kelly has been rescheduled for October.

Earlier this month, a judge in the federal case against Kelly in Illinois ruled that the singer will go to trail in April.

Previous coverage:
R. Kelly trial date set on federal sex crimes charges filed in Chicago

R. Kelly facing new underage prostitution charges in Minnesota, prosecutors say
R. Kelly crisis manager stepping down
R. Kelly held without bond following Tuesday's arraignment on federal sex crime charges
Hearing in R. Kelly case to be held Tuesday after singer charged with federal sex crimes
R. Kelly appears in court on federal sex crime charges

R. Kelly arrested by NYPD in Chicago on federal sex crime charges including child pornography, obstruction of justice
R. Kelly accused of paying off alleged victim in 2008 trial
R. Kelly pleads not guilty to new sexual assault charges
RELATED: Chicago reporter makes his case against R. Kelly in new book
RELATED: R. Kelly pleads not guilty to new sexual assault charges
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoiscelebrity arrestchild pornographyentertainmentu.s. & worldsex crimes
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen fatally stabbed in after-school brawl at LI strip mall
Video: Toddler climbs out window of NYC building onto AC unit
New York state could enact statewide flavored e-cig ban
'I'm still here': Alex Trebek talks health, future on GMA
AccuWeather: Spectacular September stretch
Off-duty NYPD officer dies after Bronx motorcycle crash
Driver crashes into front of Brooklyn funeral home, flees
Show More
6-year-old escapes attempted abduction in Howell
Man, son capture massive whale feeding off New Jersey coast
Residents: Crash in Dumbo, Brooklyn symptom of bigger issue
Yankees' Rivera receives Medal of Freedom at White House
Off-duty NYPD school safety agent dead in apparent murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News