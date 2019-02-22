EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5057400" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Take a look back on the history of sex abuse allegations against singer R. Kelly.

R. Kelly is facing several counts of sexual abuse in Cook County, Illinois.Cook County court records show Kelly was charged Friday with ten felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.The R&B singer is scheduled to make a court appearance on March 8 at 9 a.m.Kelly has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct. His attorney, Steve Greenberg, has not commented on Friday's charges, but has said in the past that his client never intentionally had sex with an underage girl.Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx and Chicago Police Superintendent Johnson plan to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Friday.The 52-year-old Grammy winner's legal name is Robert Kelly. He is one of the top-selling recording artists of all time, with hits such as "I Believe I Can Fly".Kelly was charged a week after Michael Avenatti, the attorney whose clients have included porn star Stormy Daniels, said he recently gave Chicago prosecutors new video evidence of the singer having sex with an underage girl. It was not immediately clear if the charges were connected to that video.Avenatti said he has evidence R. Kelly and his "enablers" paid witnesses and others to "rig" the outcome of Kelly's 2008 trial, when he was acquitted on child pornography charges.In that case, prosecutors said a graphic video showed Kelly having sex with a girl as young as 13. He and the young woman allegedly depicted with him denied they were in the 27-minute video, even though the picture quality was good and witnesses testified it was them, and she did not take the stand. Kelly could have gotten 15 years in prison.Avenatti plans to hold a news conference in Chicago at 4 p.m. Friday, outlining new sex assault allegations against Kelly.Several law enforcement sources confirmed to ABC News Friday that Kelly is under investigation by at least three different federal law enforcement agencies.The FBI, Department of Homeland Security and the IRS have each opened investigations since the airing of the Lifetime docuseries, "Surviving R. Kelly." This documentary and one from the BBC released last year detailed allegations he was holding women against their will and running a "sex cult."Homeland Security is examining potential sex trafficking and child exploitation crimes and the FBI and IRS are examining R. Kelly's finances, the sources said. The agencies have declined comment.On Thursday, two women said Kelly picked them out of a crowd at Baltimore after-party in the mid-1990s and had sex with one of them, who was 16.After "Surviving R. Kelly" was released, Foxx said she was "sickened" by the allegations and asked potential victims to come forward.#MeToo activists and a social media movement using the hashtag #MuteRKelly called on streaming services to drop Kelly's music and promoters not to book any more concerts. And protesters demonstrated outside Kelly's Chicago studio.Despite accusations that span decades, the singer and songwriter who rose from poverty on Chicago's South Side has retained a sizable following. He has written numerous hits for himself and other artists, including Celine Dion, Michael Jackson and Lady Gaga. His collaborators have included Jay-Z and Usher.Kelly broke into the R&B scene in 1993 with his first solo album, "12 Play," which produced such popular sex-themed songs as "Bump N' Grind" and "Your Body's Callin'."Months after those successes, the then-27-year-old Kelly faced allegations he married 15-year-old Aaliyah, the R&B star who later died in a plane crash in the Bahamas. Kelly was the lead songwriter and producer of Aaliyah's 1994 debut album.Kelly and Aaliyah never confirmed the marriage, though Vibe magazine published a copy of the purported marriage license. Court documents later obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times showed Aaliyah admitted lying about her age on the license.Jim DeRogatis, a longtime music critic for the Chicago Sun-Times, played a key role in drawing the attention of law enforcement to Kelly. In 2002, he received the sex tape in the mail that was central to Kelly's 2008 trial. He turned it over to prosecutors. In 2017, DeRogatis wrote a story for BuzzFeed about the allegations Kelly was holding women against their will in Georgia.