R. Kelly sex trafficking trial set to begin in Brooklyn federal court

Kelly, 54, best known for "I Believe I Can Fly" and "Bump N' Grind," was acquitted of pornography charges in 2008 and has denied wrongdoing. If convicted he could serve decades in prison.
Federal prosecutors charged Kelly two years ago with racketeering and put the singer at the center of a criminal enterprise involving his entourage and employees to recruit women and girls to service his sexual tastes.
"For two decades the enterprise at the direction of R. Kelly preyed upon young women and teenagers whose dreams of meeting a superstar soon turned into a nightmare of rape, child pornography and forced labor," Angel Melendez, then-special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New York, said at the time the charges were announced in July 2019.
The charges stem from the accounts of six women, three of them underage. Three of the women are expected to testify.
They've accused Kelly of physical and psychological abuse, paying hush money and controlling their lives, in part by forbidding them from looking at other men and forcing them to call him "Daddy," according to the indictment.
The defense has characterized the women as "disgruntled groupies."
An anonymous jury of seven men and five women will hear the evidence, including Kelly's brief marriage to the singer Aaliyah.
Prosecutors are expected to argue Kelly arranged to marry Aalyiah, who was 15, so she could not be forced to testify against him.
