R. Kelly's girlfriend charged after Chicago Trump Tower fight on singer's birthday

CHICAGO -- The girlfriend of R. Kelly has been charged with a misdemeanor after a fight at Trump Tower in Chicago Wednesday.

Chicago police said they were called to Trump Tower Wednesday afternoon for a fight between two women in the residential part of the building.

Police said they were called to the building at 400-North Wabash at about 2 p.m. for a fight between two women.

Police said a 22-year-old woman and 24-year-old women were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical when the 24-year-old struck the 22-year-old in the face.

The physical fight then continued until they were separated by someone else at the scene, police said.

The 22-year-old was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries in good condition.

Police said Joycelyn Savage, 24, turned herself into police and has been charged with one misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

The fight occurred on Kelly's 53rd birthday. Kelly is held in a Chicago jail charged with sexually abusing underage girls.

Related topics:
illinoiscelebrityfightentertainmentmusicchicago police departmentsex crimes
