R. Kelly's lawyer speaks after hearing about charges in New York

Previous coverage:

CHICAGO -- Singer R. Kelly is in custody in Chicago on federal sex crime charges and is accused of paying off the alleged victim at the center of his 2008 pornography trial to deny that a video depicted sex acts between Kelly and an underage girl.The embattled singer appeared in federal court Friday afternoon for a hearing regarding the charges filed against him in the Eastern District of New York. Kelly will remain in custody until at least Tuesday, when he's due in court for an arraignment on the charges filed in Illinois.A judge, federal prosecutors and Kelly's lawyer, Steve Greenberg, will meet Monday to determine whether the singer will self-report to New York or be held in custody on the New York charges should Kelly be released on bond on Tuesday.The indictment unsealed in Chicago federal court Friday says Kelly and his business manager, Derrel McDavid, threatened, intimidated and pressured the girl and her parents to falsify police reports and give false testimony to a grand jury. The indictment also alleges they arranged for the girl and her parents to travel overseas prior to his 2002 indictment so they'd be unavailable to law enforcement investigating the case.Kelly was acquitted at trial on pornography charges. His attorney denied wrongdoing again Friday. The indictment said payments to the girl and her father continued after the trial.Kelly was out walking his dog Thursday when he was arrested by Homeland Security agents and New York Police Department detectives in Chicago on two separate indictments. The singer is being held by federal authorities at the Metropolitan Correctional Center and was ordered held on a no bond order at a court appearance Thursday night.A federal grand jury handed up a 13 count indictment in the Northern District of Illinois Thursday, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Chicago said. The R&B singer has been charged with one count of conspiracy to receive child pornography, two counts of receiving child pornography, four counts of producing child pornography, five counts of enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity, and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice.There is also a second federal indictment out of Brooklyn New York where Kelly charged with racketeering including acts of coercing and transporting minor girls to engage in sex, spanning two decades in New York, Connecticut, Illinois and California. Prosecutors said he was at the center of an "enterprise" to recruit women and underage girls.Kelly is expected to be back in federal court in Chicago Friday afternoon for a removal hearing for the indictment filed in New York. He is expected to appear in federal court again in Chicago next week.According to one of the court filings, Kelly's sexual partners were required to follow certain rules, including not leaving their room without permission and they were allegedly required to call him "Daddy" Prosecutors also says he exposed a minor to a venereal disease without her knowledge.Friday morning, federal agents conducted a search in the singer's residence in Trump Tower in Chicago.Two former employees of Kelly's music business have also been charged. Derrel McDavid, 58, of Chicago has been charged with one count of conspiracy to receive child pornography, two counts of receiving child pornography and count of conspiracy to receive child pornography. Milton Brown, 53, also known as "June Brown," of Chicago has been charged with one count of conspiracy to receive child pornography.McDavid appeared in court Friday morning and was released after posting bond.Kelly is already facing sexual abuse charges brought by Illinois prosecutors. The 52-year-old was taken into custody back in February, accused of sexually abusing three girls and a woman in Illinois.Last May, Cook County prosecutors added 11 more sex-related counts. Kelly has maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty to the Illinois charges.Darrell Johnson, a publicist hired by R. Kelly's attorney Steve Greenberg, held a press conference in Atlanta to discuss the new charges."We were expecting this. This is nothing new. Mr. Greenberg has assembled several federal lawyers to represent Mr. Kelly and that is where we are," Johnson said.Family members of Jocelyn Savage interrupted the press conference by Johnson. Savage's parents said they haven't spoken to her in three years, claiming the 23 year old has been brainwashed by Kelly and held against her will."He needs to be held accountable for what he has been doing with little girls," Timothy Savage said.After the press conference was over, Johnson was seen walking away with Jocelyn Savage's father.Greenberg said in a statement Friday morning that,Celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti, who has been representing some of the alleged victims in this case, announced over Twitter that he's planning to do the same on Monday morning.U.S. Attorney John Lausch said in a statement,Cook County State's Attorney's Office released a statement Friday,