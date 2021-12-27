subway

Vandals target 1960s R-32 Brightliner subway trains on farewell NYC tour

They are the last class of subway cars with a front window through which passengers can look.
EMBED <>More Videos

Vandals target 1960s subway trains on farewell NYC tour

NEW YORK -- The celebratory last runs of vintage New York City subway cars could be in jeopardy because of vandalism.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced recently it would run one train of the 1960s-era R-32 cars on four successive Sundays beginning December 19 before they are put on display at the New York Transit Museum in Brooklyn.

The New York Daily News reported Saturday that transit workers said someone kicked in one of the cars' seats, which are irreplaceable, during the first run and that the remaining runs could be canceled.

"If at any time, for any reason the train crew deems it necessary to take the train out of service, they will do so immediately and all future retirement runs of the R32s will be canceled," New York Transit Museum director Concetta Bencivenga wrote in an email last week, according to the Daily News.

The cars, nicknamed the Brightliners, were the first large fleet of mass-produced stainless-steel cars purchased by the MTA and are the last class of subway cars with a front window through which passengers can look. They have been seen in movies including "Spiderman: Homecoming" and "Joker," according to the MTA.

Many were taken out of service beginning in the late 2000s, and most were sunk in the Atlantic Ocean as part of an artificial reef program.

WATCH | Holiday greetings from Eyewitness News viewers
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg and Lee Goldberg are continuing their Eyewitness News tradition of reading holiday greetings from viewers on Christmas morning.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mtatrain safetypublic transportationsubwaysubway crimetrains
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SUBWAY
Woman stabbed on NYC subway train after verbal dispute with man
Man charged in subway stabbing had 2 previous arrests without bail
MTA to retire 1960s-era subway cars with celebratory final runs
Man shot 6 times inside Brooklyn subway station
TOP STORIES
Pediatric hospitalizations up 395% in NYC amid COVID surge
1 in 60 people in Manhattan tested positive for COVID-19 last week
New NYC vaccine mandate takes effect, subway testing sites open
New easy-to-use COVID pills come with a catch
Multiple cruise ships report COVID outbreaks
1,000 more US flights canceled Monday following holiday weekend
$416 million up for grabs in Monday Powerball drawing
Show More
How will Biden's COVID home test kit giveaway work?
AccuWeather: PM snow or rain shower
DA asking court to cut Houston trucker's 110-year sentence in crash
Waterford crystal triangles installed on Times Square NYE ball
'Dallas Buyers Club' director Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58
More TOP STORIES News