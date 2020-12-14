Race for a Vaccine: How safe is it and how will it be distributed?

The first vaccination in New York was given to a critical care nurse on Monday morning at Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
While so many have been anxiously awaiting a vaccine, others are skeptical and have several questions.
This special report tries to answer some of those questions.
We investigate how safe the vaccine is and how it is being distributed in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
We will also dive into any side effects and what we still do not know after the trials.
Another key question - could your job or an airline for example require you to get vaccinated?
And when will life return to normal?
Race for a Vaccine: Segment 2
Race for a Vaccine: Segment 3
If we did not answer your question here, we invite you to submit a question by filling out the form below.
Submit Your COVID-19 Vaccine Questions HERE!
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip