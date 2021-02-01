Society

Programming note for Rachael Ray due to Eyewitness News Special Report

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Because of an Eyewitness News Special Report on Channel 7, Rachael Ray can be seen over-the-air on channel 7.2 and on cable.

On cable, you can find 7.2 on these channels:

Optimum: Channel 110
Verizon FIOs: Channel 467
Spectrum: Channel 1240
Comcast: Channels 790 or 1177

We will also provide an Eyewitness News Afternoon Update at 4:00 p.m. here on abc7NY.com and CTV.

You can stream content from WABC-TV on your home devices, including Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku. Search ABC 7 New York in the app store.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter arrives with heavy snow, strong winds
Snow Stream Live Updates: Nor'easter shuts down much of the Tri-State
NYC State of Emergency in effect, schools move to all-remote learning
Travel and mass transit details for the Tri-State
How much snow where you live?
Share snow photos and videos here!
Show More
Heavy snow in New Jersey, residents urged to stay home
Storm surge concern as Long Island gets hit with heavy snow, wind
Road restrictions in Westchester, Hudson Valley due to heavy snow
LIVE: CT Gov. Lamont holds briefing on winter storm
Tony Bennett diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease
More TOP STORIES News