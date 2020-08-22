Fire that tore through Rachael Ray's house began in chimney: Officials

LAKE LUZERNE, New York -- A fire that tore through celebrity chef Rachael Ray's upstate New York home started in a fireplace chimney, state officials said Friday.

The state Office of Fire Prevention and Control said the August 9 fire at the house in Lake Luzerne, N.Y., was accidental.

Video showed the flames tearing through the home in Lake Luzerne on Sunday.



The blaze sent flames through the roof of the home, at the end of a private drive in a rural area about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Albany, New York.

More than a dozen local fire departments worked to put out the flames. No firefighters or anyone from the household was injured.

Ray had been filming two days a week from her home since April, with her husband working as the show's cameraman and producer.

