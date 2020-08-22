Fire that tore through Rachael Ray's house began in chimney: Officials

The state Office of Fire Prevention and Control said the August 9 fire at the house in Lake Luzerne, N.Y., was accidental.
The blaze sent flames through the roof of the home, at the end of a private drive in a rural area about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Albany, New York.
More than a dozen local fire departments worked to put out the flames. No firefighters or anyone from the household was injured.
Ray had been filming two days a week from her home since April, with her husband working as the show's cameraman and producer.
----------
