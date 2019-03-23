Crime & Safety

Racist graffiti found scrawled inside Brooklyn MTA bus

David Novarro has the details.

By Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Racist graffiti spouting hateful white supremacist and anti-black rhetoric was found scrawled on an MTA bus in Brooklyn.

The graffiti was first noticed by a commuter on the B13 bus Friday morning.

The MTA says the bus was immediately removed from service.

The MTA, NYPD and the State Police Hate Crimes Unit are all investigating.

