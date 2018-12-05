A high-rise fire forced people out of their homes Wednesday at a building in Hoboken.The fire broke out at about 12:30 p.m. on the 17th floor of 2 Marine View Plaza, a building on River Street.The flames reached the 18th floor before firefighters brought the blaze under control within an hour.Authorities say there is smoke damage up the line of apartments and water damage below. One person was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation.Marine View Plaza has two buildings and a total of 432 apartments. All residents of building 2 were evacuated."I smelled some smoke and saw a lot of people staring up, there was no fire truck there yet," said resident Lucienne Despota. "So I ran out on my balcony and I looked across and saw all this flame coming out, and ran out of my apartment with no socks or anything.""The sprinkler system activated, that helped confine the fire and prevent it from spreading left and right," said Hoboken Fire Chief Brian Crimmins. "Unfortunately it couldn't prevent it from extending vertically up."Many of the residents have lived here for years and there is a sense of community. They're grateful no one died but they know dealing with smoke and water damage is a tough way to start holiday season."We love each other here, we worry about one another and help one another here," said resident Linda Corea.Residents are awaiting word on when they can return to their apartments. The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------