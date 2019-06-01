Rainbow flags set on fire at gay bar in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan -- Police are investigating what appears to be a hate crime after flags were set on fire at the entrance of a gay bar in Harlem.

The rainbow flags were vandalized just after 1 a.m. Friday at the Alibi Lounge a day before the start of the city's Pride Month celebrations.

On its Instagram, the business bills itself as the only black-owned gay lounge in New York City, serving food and drinks.

Photos of the scorched, multi-colored flags were posted online.

No one was injured.

