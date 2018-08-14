Raised highway collapses in Italian city of Genoa

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities say vehicles were involved in a bridge collapse in northern Italy on Tuesday. (Polizia di Stato/Twitter)

MILAN (WABC) --
Italian authorities say that about 10 vehicles were involved when a raised highway collapsed during a sudden and violent storm in the northern port city of Genoa.

Private broadcaster Sky TG24 said that a 200-meter section of the Morandi Bridge collapsed Tuesday over an industrial zone, and firefighters told The Associated Press that there are concerns about gas lines.

Police on Twitter said the collapse occurred during a sudden violent storm, while firefighters said vehicles were involved, indicating the likelihood of fatalities.

Photos published by the ANSA news agency on its website showed a huge gulf between two sections of the highway.

Video captured the sound of a man screaming: "Oh God, oh, God."

Other images showed a green truck that had stopped on the bridge just meters (yards) short of the gaping hole in the bridge.

This is a developing story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
collapseu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Crash outside parliament in London treated as terrorism
Woman fatally stabbed in Nassau Co.; suspect in custody
Nearly 8 inches of rain falls on parts of New Jersey
AccuWeather: More heavy rain, some storms in NY area
El Chapo due in court in Brooklyn for pretrial hearing
Fire erupts after truck crashes into pizzeria in Frenchtown
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
Group of campers accuse NJ gift shop of racial profiling
Show More
Boy riding bicycle struck by vehicle that fled scene in Queens
Husband, wife killed, 5 injured in Long Island crash
MTA subway conductor assaulted after dispute in Brooklyn
Man says officer put him in chokehold during NYC arrest
What to know ahead of Connecticut primary elections
More News