Rally against gun violence, illegal guns set for Foley Square, Manhattan

FOLEY SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The fight against gun violence picks up in Manhattan on Monday.
New Yorkers and anti-gun violence activists will gather for a rally demanding lawmakers to help stop the flow of illegal guns.
Activists are calling for the repeal of two federal laws that restrict investigations into gun crimes and the prosecution of unscrupulous gun dealers.
The laws also prevent the CDC from studying gun violence.
The rally will be held at 1 p.m. in Foley Square.
