Rally against gun violence, illegal guns set for Foley Square, Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
FOLEY SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The fight against gun violence picks up in Manhattan on Monday.

New Yorkers and anti-gun violence activists will gather for a rally demanding lawmakers to help stop the flow of illegal guns.

Activists are calling for the repeal of two federal laws that restrict investigations into gun crimes and the prosecution of unscrupulous gun dealers.

The laws also prevent the CDC from studying gun violence.

The rally will be held at 1 p.m. in Foley Square.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattanprotestgun controlgun violencegun lawsguns
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 investigations underway after death of Jeffrey Epstein in NYC jail
Man injured in shooting after dispute on Upper West Side
Tests indicate dangerous levels of lead in Newark water
AccuWeather: Humidity returns
Firefighters battle flames inside 2-story home in Bronx
More than 100 tires slashed in New Jersey Jewish community
Police: Man robs $5,000 from Queens bagel store
Show More
Bicyclist killed in multi-vehicle accident in Brooklyn
Must-read stories from the weekend
5 children killed in fire at Pennsylvania day care center
Man arrested after threats made to CT Puerto Rican festival
Woman trapped in gap between LIRR train and platform
More TOP STORIES News