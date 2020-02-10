Rally held to show support for NYPD officers in wake of shootings

By Eyewitness News
LONGWOOD, Bronx -- A rally was held Sunday night outside the 41st Precinct stationhouse to show support for the officers in the wake of Saturday and Sunday's shootings.

City Councilman Ruben Diaz, Sr. organized the vigil.

Those who attended prayed for the officers, and also got political, condemning the controversial new bail reform law, even though it would not have applied to the gunman.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
longwoodnew york citybronxnypdpolice shootingshootingpolice officer shotrally
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
'Parasite' wins 4 Oscars, including best picture
Oscars 2020 winners include 'Parasite'
Eminem surprises Oscars with 'Lose Yourself'
PHOTOS: Oscars 2020 red carpet fashion
Brad Pitt gets political in Oscars acceptance speech
Brad Pitt wins his first acting Oscar
Show More
Oscars night filled with Kobe Bryant tributes
Suspect charged with attempted murder after NYPD officers ambushed, wounded
Who is NYPD shooting suspect Robert Williams?
AccuWeather: Dreary start to the week
Iowa caucus: Challenged tally shows Buttigieg slightly ahead
More TOP STORIES News