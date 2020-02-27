Ramapo High School evacuated, 2 treated after pepper spray exposure

By Eyewitness News
RAMAPO, Rockland County (WABC) -- Ramapo High School was evacuated and two people treated after exposure to possible pepper spray Thursday morning.

One adult was treated at the school by Spring Hill Community Ambulance Corps. and a student was taken to the hospital.

A spokesperson for the school district reported that a student brought a keychain of pepper spray or mace into the building and sprayed it.

The spraying did not happen during a fight.

One student got a mouthful of the substance, inhaled it, and got it in their eyes. They were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital to be evaluated.

A security guard responding to the call for help got some in his face as well and was being treated at the scene.

HAZMAT units were on the scene using fans to air out the building.

All of the students were evacuated from the building and placed on school buses to stay warm.

