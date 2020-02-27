Ramapo High School evacuated, 7 treated after pepper spray exposure

RAMAPO, Rockland County (WABC) -- Ramapo High School was evacuated and seven people treated after exposure to possible pepper spray Thursday morning.Seven people were treated at the school by the Spring Hill Community Ambulance Corps.A spokesperson for the school district reported that a student brought a keychain of pepper spray or mace into the building and sprayed it.The spraying did not happen during a fight.One student got a mouthful of the substance, inhaled it, and got it in their eyes.A security guard responding to the call for help got some in his face as well and was being treated at the scene.In all, seven people were treated.HAZMAT units were on the scene using fans to air out the building.All of the students were evacuated from the building and placed on school buses to stay warm. They were then taken to two other locations.----------