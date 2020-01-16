Ramapo police need public's help to solve murder mystery

RAMAPO, New York (WABC) -- Ramapo police are asking for the public's help to solve a murder mystery.The victim was discovered on Dec. 7 in the Rockland County hamlet of Hillcrest.Police say 19-year-old Nicholas Jasiel was shot and killed on Dwight Avenue after some sort of confrontation.Police are asking that anyone who knows anything at all to let them know.If anyone has any information in the case, please contact the Ramapo Police Department, Investigations Division at (845)357-2400 or submit an ANONYMOUS TIP using the "RocklandCo DA" Tip411 app.----------