Personal Finance

Rapper 21 Savage launches free online financial literacy program for teens amid COVID-19 pandemic

21 Savage attends the Tom Ford show at Milk Studios during NYFW Fall/Winter 2020, in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

LOS ANGELES -- Rapper 21 Savage will be launching a free online financial literacy education program for youth sheltered at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Grammy winner announced his new Bank Account At Home nationwide initiative on Wednesday.

His efforts will include a partnership with Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to provide free WiFi and tablets for undeserved students in the city.

"I feel like it's important more than ever to give our next generation the tools to succeed in life," the rapper in a statement.

21 Savage said he wants to empower youth to manage their money.

His program will work with mobile banking service provider Chime and EverFi, an education technology platform.

The rapper launched his Bank Account program in 2018 to teach financial literacy to teenage students across the United States.

The rapper's single "A Lot" won a Grammy for best rap song earlier this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financecelebritychildrenmoneysocietycoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates: LIVE - Gov. Cuomo reopening update
Boy, 11, among 4 shot in Brooklyn in 90 minutes
Trump criticizes NYC mayor over NYPD funding cut, BLM street 'sign'
AccuWeather: Flash flood warning for parts of NYC
Indoor dining delayed in NYC, but beaches open for swimming
Here's when and where 15 pools in NYC will open
Happy Bobby Bonilla Day: Here's why the Mets pay him every July 1
Show More
NYC coronavirus spread started early February, study shows
Bear cub spotted roaming around on busy streets in NJ town
Vanessa Guillen's family demands Congressional investigation
Mets, Yankees report; What you need to know about the 2020 season
Where will Macy's 4th of July fireworks happen tonight?
More TOP STORIES News