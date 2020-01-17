Rapper from Brooklyn accused of transporting stolen car from Los Angeles

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A well-known rapper from Brooklyn was arrested Friday for allegedly transporting a stolen car across the country after a music video shoot in California.Bashar Jackson, known as Pop Smoke, was arrested Friday morning.An official said the owner of the 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith, worth $375,000, lent Jackson the car to use in a music video in Los Angeles.It was supposed to be returned the next day, but it was not, so the owner reported it stolen to the LAPD.A source says the car was driven across the country on a flatbed and was located outside Jackson's home in Brooklyn.The vehicle has been returned to its owner in Los Angeles.----------