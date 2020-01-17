Rapper from Brooklyn accused of transporting stolen car from Los Angeles

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A well-known rapper from Brooklyn was arrested Friday for allegedly transporting a stolen car across the country after a music video shoot in California.

Bashar Jackson, known as Pop Smoke, was arrested Friday morning.

An official said the owner of the 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith, worth $375,000, lent Jackson the car to use in a music video in Los Angeles.

It was supposed to be returned the next day, but it was not, so the owner reported it stolen to the LAPD.

A source says the car was driven across the country on a flatbed and was located outside Jackson's home in Brooklyn.

The vehicle has been returned to its owner in Los Angeles.

