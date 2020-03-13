Rapper Kodak Black pleads guilty to weapons charge in New York

FILE photo-- Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LOCKPORT, New York -- Rapper Kodak Black pleaded guilty Thursday to a weapons charge stemming from a stop at the Canadian border crossing near Niagara Falls last April.

The music artist, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was arrested after he drove a Cadillac Escalade across the Lewiston-Queenston International Bridge into the United States with three other men. State police say the men had marijuana and a loaded pistol without a permit when they were detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

Kodak Black pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in Niagara County Court, according to WKBW in Buffalo. He faces two to seven years in prison when he's sentenced on March 24.

In November, Kodak Black was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison for illegally buying a gun in his home state of Florida. The New York sentence will be served concurrently with the federal one, according to State Supreme Court Justice Richard Kloch.

