Rapper Megan Thee Stallion shot during incident in Los Angeles over weekend

LOS ANGELES -- Rapper Megan Thee Stallion said she was shot during an incident in California over the weekend.

In an Instagram post to her 12.5 million followers, Megan said she wanted to "clear up false reports" about an incident that occurred Sunday morning.

Megan said she suffered gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against her.

"The narrative that is being reported about Sunday morning events are inaccurate and I'd like to set the record straight. On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," the statement read. "I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets."



Megan did not say who pulled the trigger, but she wanted to make it clear that she was not a suspect in the incident but a victim. She also added that she expects to make a full recovery.

It's not clear what lead up to the shooting.
