Rapper Nick Blixky fatally shot in Prospect Lefferts Gardens

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An up and coming rapper from Brooklyn was shot and killed Sunday night.Rapper Nick Blixky was fatally shot in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens section at around 9:30 p.m.Blixky, whose real name is Nickalus Thompson, was shot in the torso and buttocks on Winthrop Street.The 21-year-old was pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital.No arrests were made and the motive is unknown.He was set to release his first mixtape, "Different Timin," on June 6.