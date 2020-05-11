Rapper Nick Blixky fatally shot in Prospect Lefferts Gardens

By Eyewitness News
PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An up and coming rapper from Brooklyn was shot and killed Sunday night.

Rapper Nick Blixky was fatally shot in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens section at around 9:30 p.m.

Blixky, whose real name is Nickalus Thompson, was shot in the torso and buttocks on Winthrop Street.

The 21-year-old was pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital.

No arrests were made and the motive is unknown.

He was set to release his first mixtape, "Different Timin," on June 6.

