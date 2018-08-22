EMERGENCY LANDING

Rapper Post Malone speaks out after emergency landing following takeoff at Teterboro Airport

Derick Waller has more on the incident.

TETERBORO, New Jersey (WABC) --
In a new interview, Post Malone says the plane that took off from Teterboro Airport had to make two emergency landings.

Video posted to Instagram shows the problem, two blown tires.

The plane was carrying the rapper and 15 others.

But, the rapper says that was after the pilot noticed a sensor was going off Tuesday around 11 a.m. when they took off the first time.

The private Gulfstream IV jet was headed to London, but did not make it far.

It circled the skies for a few hours before making an emergency landing at Stewart Airport in New Windsor, Orange County, New York.

The FAA will investigate the incident.

The plane originally was to attempt an emergency landing at Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Massachusetts, airport manager Eric Billowitz said. It circled over Connecticut to burn fuel, a practice sometimes used to decrease the risk of explosion and fire during emergency landings.

A spokesperson confirmed the plane was carrying Post Malone, who had performed at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night. Posts to social media showed Post Malone and his entourage boarding the plane at Teterboro. Fellow celebrities expressed their relief when they heard the news that the plane had landed successfully.



"They handled it perfect, couldn't have gone smoother. We were just stuck in the air for so long, not knowing whenever we were going down doing like fly-bys," Malone said. "I'm super happy. I really, it feels good to be in the sunshine."

The 23-year-old Syracuse native, known for that hit song "Rockstar" took home a VMA Monday night in New York City for song of the year.

Post Malone's fans greeted him at the airport and could be heard cheering as the plane landed. He thanked them all on Twitter.



Stewart Airport's signature feature is a nearly 12,000-foot (3,650-meter) runway, long enough to handle the fat-bodied C-5A Galaxy planes laden with supplies and better for such emergencies.

