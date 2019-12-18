Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine gets 2 years in New York City racketeering trial

NEW YORK -- Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine received a lenient sentence Wednesday in his racketeering case, with the judge giving him just two years in prison citing his cooperation with prosecutors.The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, faced as many as 47 years but has been working with the U.S. Attorney's office and testified against other alleged gang members."Your cooperation was impressive. It was game changing. It was complete and it was brave," said U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer as he announced the sentence, which is far lower than federal guidelines for the crimes, in a Manhattan courtroom.The 23-year-old performer pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges accusing him of joining the gang known as Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.He also admitted to funding the gang and helping in an attempt to kill a rival gang member that ended with an innocent bystander being shot.He has already served 13 months and will be released in late 2020.Still, the judge said the amount of time the rapper has spent in prison was not enough for the violence of his crimes. He noted that many artists sing about organized crime, citing Bruce Springsteen's "Murder Incorporated.""You, Mr. Hernandez, essentially joined Murder Incorporated," Englemayer said.Prior to his sentencing Wednesday, Tekashi 6ix9ine expressed regret for joining the gang, apologizing to his family, his fans and the victims in the case."I'm not a victim. I put myself in this position from Day One," he said, breaking down shortly after when he spotted his biological father whom he says he hasn't seen since the 3rd grade in the courtroom.He then read from a lengthy letter, saying, "I made a lot of bad choices in life, but that does not make me a bad person."He expressed similar remorse for his actions in a letter he wrote last week to Engelmayer, discussing the relief he felt when he was arrested and his plan to make amends by warning others not to follow in his path."I'm happy that the public was able to witness me dealing with the consequences of my actions because I feel like it sheds a light on what can come from gang affiliation," he wroteHis decision to cooperate put him in danger while in jail and made him a target of social media ridicule by other artists labeling him a "snitch."As part of a plea deal, he agreed to take the stand as a key government witness against two-high ranking members at a trial in federal court in Manhattan.His cooperation against the two other men might make him eligible for a witness protection program, though his distinctive facial tattoos, including a large "69" on his forehead, could make concealing his identity a challenge.Last year, Tekashi 6ix9ine had a multiplatinum hit song, "Fefe," with Nicki Minaj, which peaked at No. 3 on the pop charts, and "Stoopid," featuring imprisoned rapper Bobby Shmurda.In his testimony, Tekashi 6ix9ine explained to jurors that his role in Nine Trey was to "just keep making hits and be the financial support for the gang...so they could buy guns and stuff like that." Asked what he got in return, he responded: "My career. I got the street credibility. The videos, the music, the protection - all of the above."The witness testified that after having a dispute with defendant Anthony Ellison, the defendant and another man forced him into a stolen car at gunpoint. He said the men drove him around, stopping at various points to beat and taunt him as he begged for his life.The men ultimately took him to his Brooklyn home, where they stole a bag full of jewelry before driving him a few blocks away and releasing him, he said.Tekashi 6ix9ine was relentlessly trolled during the trial by rappers like The Game and Snoop Dogg, who wrote on Instagram that he was a sellout compared to his friend Martha Stewart, who once served a five-month prison for lying about a stock sale."As we watch Tekashi 69 (or whatever his name is) snitch on EVERYBODY," he wrote, "I invite you all to remember Martha Stewart snitched on NOT ONE soul during her trial."According to one of his lawyers, Tekashi 6ix9ine has been housed at an undisclosed federal lockup that had to separate him "from people who threatened him."(The Associated Press contributed to this report)