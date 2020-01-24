Rapper YG arrested, booked for robbery after deputies serve search warrant at Chatsworth home

CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES -- The rapper YG was arrested Friday morning at a home in Chatsworth by sheriff's deputies who served a search warrant in connection with a robbery investigation, authorities said.

The 29-year-old hip-hop artist, whose real name is Keenon Jackson, was booked for robbery and transported to the Men's Central Jail, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Jackson is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. He is being held on $250,000 bail.

Details of the alleged crime were not immediately disclosed.

JULY 2019: Sheriff's homicide detectives serve search warrant at Hollywood Hills home of rapper YG
Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives served a search warrant at the Hollywood Hills home of rapper YG.


In July 2019, sheriff's homicide detectives served a search warrant at Jackson's Hollywood Hills home. The rapper's vehicle had been involved in a July 3 chase and shootout involving deputies and a gunman that resulted in the death of an innocent bystander.

Jackson, a Compton native, was not home at the time of that raid and was never accused in that case.

"I was nowhere near the scene of this incident, I was in Hollywood recording in the studio all day," he tweeted at the time. "I was there until after midnight on the 4th of July and didn't learn of these events until after they happened!"

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
