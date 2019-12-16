Raw sewage leaks into Hudson River after Westchester County waste pipe bursts

OSSINING, New York (WABC) -- Emergency repairs were required to cap a broken waste water pipe that caused raw sewage to seep into the Hudson River in Westchester County.

The break happened on Kemeys Avenue in Ossining and was discovered Sunday morning.

Officials said about 30,000 gallons of raw sewage were flowing into the river every hour.

Trucks were working to stop as much sewage as possible from reaching the river.

Officials said the repairs were completed around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

According to the Westchester County Department of Health, the volume was not enough to have a significant impact on the Hudson River.

