movie news

'Raya and the Last Dragon' star Kelly Marie Tran on how food brings people together | EXCLUSIVE

LOS ANGELES -- To "Raya and the Last Dragon" star Kelly Marie Tran, the role food plays in the upcoming Disney film is undeniable.

The film follows Raya, a lone warrior who is tasked with finding the last dragon in Kumandra. Centuries ago, the land's dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity when an evil force threatened Kumandra. That same evil force has returned, and it's up to Raya to save Kumandra.

"Raya is someone who doesn't really trust the world that she lives in, so she, at the beginning of her journey, is making this horrible jerky and just eating that wherever she goes," Tran explained in an exclusive interview. "As she begins to learn to trust people, she begins to share meals again. I think that that is really symbolic."

The connection to food was personal for Tran, whose family is from Vietnam.

"Food is a really important part of my culture. My mom is an amazing cook. She makes the best pho," she continued. "One of my favorite things to introduce my friends to is to bring them home and make spring rolls. It's really fun and really delicious."

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the new trailer for Disney's "Raya and the Last Dragon." Inspired by the cultures of Southeast Asia, the film follows Raya, a lone warrior tracking down the last dragon.



When asked about the most adventurous food she's ever eaten, Tran settled on alligator.

"I don't remember it being that bad, which kind of scares me," she joked.

In addition to Tran, the "Raya and the Last Dragon" voice cast includes Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh, Benedict Wong, Izaac Wang, Thalia Tran, Alan Tudyk, Lucille Soong, Patti Harrison and Ross Butler.

See "Raya and the Last Dragon" in theaters or order it on Disney+ with Premier Access on March 5. Learn more at disney.com/raya.

Tune in for a special episode of "On The Red Carpet" this weekend for a chance to win prizes inspired by Disney's "Raya and the Last Dragon." Click here to check your local listings to see when it airs in your city.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmovie newsdisneydisney+ streaming serviceotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIE NEWS
The inside story of Hulu's new Billie Holiday movie
NYC movie theater owners warn reopening plan isn't enough
Jodie Foster fulfills promise to thank Packers QB at Globes
Chadwick Boseman's widow gives tearful speech for his Globes win
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 officers suspended after body cam shows them kick suspect
Mother arrested after child found wandering NYC street alone at night
NY legislators will pass bill repealing Cuomo's emergency powers
Dr. Oz, officers help revive man who had no pulse at NJ airport
Texas will end statewide mask mandate next week
Beloved WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday with parade
Human remains found during construction reburied in NYC
Show More
Goat discovered on side of highway in Queens
CT gambling deal could lead to legalized online sports betting
Biden: US will be able to vaccinate all adults by end of May
The Countdown: Biden speeds up vaccination timeline for adults
13 killed when semi-truck collides with SUV in Southern California: CHP
More TOP STORIES News