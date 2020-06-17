u.s. & world

Atlanta awaits decision on charges in Rayshard Brooks' killing

ATLANTA -- Atlanta awaited a decision from prosecutors Wednesday on whether to bring charges against two white police officers in the killing of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot in the back in a case that has unfolded as the U.S. grapples with widespread protests over the treatment of black people.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard scheduled an afternoon news conference to announce his decision.

Garrett Rolfe, the officer who shot the 27-year-old Brooks on Friday night at a fast-food restaurant, was fired after the killing. Another officer, Devin Brosnan, was put on desk duty.

The shooting sparked new demonstrations in Georgia's capital after the sometimes turbulent protests that erupted in Atlanta and across the U.S. in response to George Floyd's death May 25 in Minneapolis. The Wendy's where Brooks was shot was burned down after his killing.

EMBED More News Videos

An Atlanta police officer was fired following the fatal shooting of a black man and another officer was placed on administrative duty, the police department announced early Sunday



Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned less than 24 hours after Brooks died.

Police were called to the restaurant over complaints of a car blocking the drive-thru lane. An officer found Brooks asleep behind the wheel of the car, and a breath test found he was intoxicated.

When police to handcuff him, Brooks wrestled with officers, snatched one of their stun guns and pointed it at one of them as he ran through the parking lot.

An autopsy found that Brooks was shot twice in the back.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiapolice involved shootinggeorge floydu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Atlanta officer fired after deadly shooting of black man
Tyler Perry offers to pay for Rayshard Brooks' funeral
U.S. & WORLD
No Free Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven donates meals, offers app deals
Senate GOP to propose policing changes in 'Justice Act'
Target to boost employee minimum wage to $15 per hour
As protests rage, changes for Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben's brand
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC to enter Phase 2 on Monday, Governor Cuomo says
Coronavirus Updates: COVID-19 deaths reach all-time low in NY
2 men injured by fireworks as complaints soar in NYC
As protests rage, changes for Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben's brand
Governor Cuomo talks about his handling of the pandemic on 'GMA'
Missing NJ flight attendant Breyah Pruden found safe, police say
Florida woman, 15 friends contract COVID-19 after dining out
Show More
NJ Chinese restaurant vandalized with coronavirus graffiti
Police reform: Faster, more transparent discipline for NYPD
CT Phase 2: Nail salons, movie theaters back in business
FDA says people can infect their pets with coronavirus
NBA lays out its vision for restart of season at Disney
More TOP STORIES News