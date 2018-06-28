REAL ESTATE

$97 million California home is most expensive for sale in Bay Area

EMBED </>More Videos

Business Insider says a home in Palo Alto is the most expensive home now for sale in the Bay Area. Asking price -- just under $97 million. (Photo by REX Real Estate)

PALO ALTO, California --
Want to live like a tech billionaire? We have the perfect home for you.

Business Insider says a home in Palo Alto, California, is the most expensive home now for sale in the Bay Area, with an asking price just under $97 million.

The home has 20 rooms, including a poker room, pizza room, spa and social room for hosting large executive corporate retreats.

There's an ice rink and other rooms just for sports fans.

There's also 60 parking spaces for you and all your friends.

REX Real Estate estimates with 20 percent down, this home will cost you about $490,000 a month.

VIDEO: DRONEVIEW7 gets sneak peek at pricey Bay Area mansion
EMBED More News Videos

DroneView 7 got a birds-eye view of a multi-million dollar mansion now on the market in San Francisco's famed Pacific Heights neighborhood.



----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatehousing markethousingCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Report: $117K a year considered 'low income' in some Bay Area counties
Survey: 40 percent of Bay Area residents are thinking of leaving
DRONEVIEW7 gets sneak peek at pricey Bay Area mansion
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Astoria?
What will $2,400 rent you in New York City?
NY woman's security deposit check keeps getting lost in mail
The cheapest apartment rentals in Kips Bay, right now
What's the cheapest rental available in Midtown?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News