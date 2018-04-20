10 apartments in the West Village that should be on your radar

So how does the low-end pricing on a West Village rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.
49 W 11th St., #11
Listed at $1,600 / month, this 370-square-foot studio apartment, located at 49 W 11th St., is 38.3 percent less than the $2,595 / month median rent for a studio in the West Village.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors and a kitchenette. Pets are not welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
21 Jones St.
This studio apartment, situated at 21 Jones St., is listed for $2,000 / month.
In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, closet space and ample natural light. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
(See the complete listing here.)
98 Christopher St.
Here's a studio apartment at 98 Christopher St., which is going for $2,195 / month.
In the unit, tenants will find high ceilings, hardwood floors, ample natural light, wooden cabinetry and exposed brick. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
(See the full listing here.)
129 Perry St., #6
Then there's this apartment at 129 Perry St., also listed at $2,195 / month.
In the unit, expect hardwood floors, closet space and high ceilings. Hairball alert: cats are welcome.
(See the listing here.)
10 Bedford St.
Listed at $2,250 / month, this studio apartment is located at 10 Bedford St.
In the unit, look for high ceilings, hardwood floors, a dishwasher and built in shelves. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
(Here's the listing.)
241 W 13th St., #d
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space, situated at 241 W 13th St., is also listed for $2,250 / month.
In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. The building features on-site laundry and pets are permitted.
(See the listing here.)
5 Morton St.
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5 Morton St., which is going for $2,250 / month.
Tenants will find hardwood floors, high ceilings, a decorative fireplace and large windows. Pets are not allowed.
(Check out the listing here.)
316 W 14th St., #18
Over at 316 W 14th St., there's this 350-square-foot studio apartment, going for $2,260 / month.
In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, exposed brick and a ceiling fan. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.
(View the listing here.)
30 Christopher St.
Listed at $2,295 / month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 30 Christopher St.
In the unit, expect to find high ceilings, hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and exposed brick. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
98 Christopher St., #15
To round things out, there's this studio apartment at 98 Christopher St. It's also being listed for $2,295 / month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, exposed brick, recessed lighting, closet space and high ceilings. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
(Here's the full listing.)