10 cheap apartment rentals available in the Theater District

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a 1-bedroom that hover around $2,850, compared to a $2,900 average for New York City as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Theater District, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.
305 W 45th St., #6k
Listed at $1,900 / month, this studio apartment, located at 305 W 45th St. is 19.1 percent less than the $2,350 / month median rent for a studio in the Theater District.
In this unit, you'll find hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and closet space. The building offers an elevator and on-site laundry. Pets are not welcome.
347 W 47th St.
This studio apartment, situated at 347 W 47th St., is also listed for $1,900 / month.
In this abode you'll find a decorative fireplace, hardwood floors, exposed brick, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
138 W 46th St., #6
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 138 W 46th St., which is going for $2,025 / month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, exposed brick and ample natural light. Pets are not welcome.
346 W 47th St., #5e
Then there's this apartment at 346 W 47th St., listed at $2,050 / month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, high ceilings, storage space and ample natural light. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.
150 W 47th St., #7e
Listed at $2,100 / month, this studio apartment is located at 150 W 47th St.
In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. The building offers a fitness center, concierge service, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
58 W 48th St.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 58 W 48th St., is listed for $2,150 / month for its 650-square-feet of space.
In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. The building features secured entry and storage. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
150 W 47th St., #8e
And here's a studio apartment at 150 W 47th St., which is going for $2,200 / month.
In the unit, expect high ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and plenty of storage space. Building amenities include a fitness center, concierge service, an elevator, secured entry and on-site laundry. Pets are not welcome.
208 W 48th St.
Over at 208 W 48th St., there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, also going for $2,200 / month.
In the unit, you're promised hardwood floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops and high ceilings. The building offers on-site laundry. Pets are not welcome.
350 W 47th St., #5c
Listed at $2,295 / month, this studio apartment is located at 350 W 47th St.
In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, hardwood floors, exposed brick, wooden cabinetry and closet space. Building amenities include secured entry and on-site management. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.
236 W 52nd St., #1a
To wrap things up, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 236 W 52nd St. and it's being listed for $2,450 / month.
In the unit, the listing promises hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, high ceilings and wooden cabinetry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
