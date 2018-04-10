REAL ESTATE

10 cheap rentals in Murray Hill-Kips Bay with high ceilings, natural light & more

305 E 37th St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Murray Hill-Kips Bay is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Murray Hill-Kips Bay look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Murray Hill-Kips Bay via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

205 E 35th St.




Listed at $1,750 / month, this 600-square-foot studio apartment, located at 205 E 35th St., is 28.6 percent less than the $2,450 / month median rent for a studio in Murray Hill-Kips Bay.

In the unit, look for high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinets and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include a roof deck, concierge service, outdoor space, an elevator, on-site laundry, a door person and storage space. Pets are not permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

305 E 37th St.




This studio apartment, situated at 305 E 37th St. is also listed for $1,750 / month.

In the unit, tenants can expect hardwood floors, a fireplace, high ceilings and ample natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

220 E 29th St.




Here's a studio apartment at 220 E 29th St., which is going for $1,750 / month.

In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors, wooden cabinets, a kitchenette and large windows. Hairball alert: cats are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

36 E 38th St., #3d



Then there's this apartment at 36 E 38th St., listed at $1,800 / month.

In the unit, look for hardwood floors, exposed brick, a kitchenette, ample natural light and high ceilings. Pets are not permitted.

(See the listing here.)

251 Lexington Ave.




Also listed at $1,800 / month, this studio apartment is located at 251 Lexington Ave.

In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, hardwood floors, granite countertops, wooden cabinets and recessed lighting. The building includes secured entry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(Here's the listing.)

201 E 35th St., #7k




This studio apartment, situated at 201 E 35th St., is listed for $1,850 / month.

In the unit, look for central heating, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinets and two closets. The building features on-site laundry, an elevator and a door person. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the listing here.)

311 E 37th St.




And here's a studio apartment at 311 E 37th St., which is going for $1,895 / month.

In the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinets, hardwood floors and high ceilings. Pets are welcome.

(Check out the listing here.)

320 E 34th St., #15




Over at 320 E 34th St., there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, also going for $1,895 / month.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood floors, high ceilings, closet space and ample natural light. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(View the listing here.)

304 E 38th St., #g




Listed at $1,899 / month, this studio apartment is located at 304 E 38th St.

In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, hardwood floors, a deck, garden access and built-in shelves. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

140 Lexington Ave.




To round things out, there's this 791-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 140 Lexington Ave., listed for $1,900 / month.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and plenty of natural light. Cats and dogs are welcome.

(Here's the full listing.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Astoria?
What will $2,400 rent you in New York City?
NY woman's security deposit check keeps getting lost in mail
The cheapest apartment rentals in Kips Bay, right now
What's the cheapest rental available in Midtown?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News