REAL ESTATE

4 sun-filled units In Battery Park City-Lower Manhattan for $2,600/month or less

45 John St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Battery Park City-Lower Manhattan?

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a 1-bedroom in Battery Park City-Lower Manhattan is currently hovering around $3,150.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $2,600 / month (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

45 John St., #6e




Listed at $2,600 / month, this studio apartment is located at 45 John St.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, closet space, floor-to-ceiling windows and ample natural light. Building amenities include outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, a residents lounge and concierge service. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

20 West St., #15j




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit situated at 20 West St. It's listed for $2,595 / month for its 705-square-feet of space.

In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, plenty of natural light, a dishwasher and closet space. The building features on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, a door person, a residents lounge and concierge service. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

200 Rector Place, #8j




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 200 Rector Place that's also going for $2,595 / month.

In the unit, tenants can expect hardwood floors, closet space, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a dishwasher and large windows. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a bike room, a door person and concierge service. Pets are not allowed.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

250 S End Ave., #14




Located at 250 South End Ave., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $2,550/ month.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, large windows, a breakfast bar, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. The building boasts on-site laundry, outdoor space and concierge service. Cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Astoria?
What will $2,400 rent you in New York City?
NY woman's security deposit check keeps getting lost in mail
The cheapest apartment rentals in Kips Bay, right now
What's the cheapest rental available in Midtown?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News