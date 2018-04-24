REAL ESTATE

5 cheap apartment rentals in East Williamsburg

678 Grand St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
East Williamsburg is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in East Williamsburg look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in East Williamsburg via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

77 Beadel St., #2




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 77 Beadel St., is listed for $1,800 / month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and granite countertops. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

924 Metropolitan Ave., #305




Listed at $2,099 / month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 924 Metropolitan Ave.

Building amenities include a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center, outdoor space, an elevator, on-site laundry and on-site management. In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, closet space and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Here's the listing.)

678 Grand St., #4F




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 678 Grand St., is also listed for $2,099 / month.

In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, an eat-in kitchen and closet space. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats are permitted.

(See the listing here.)

270 Devoe St.




Over at 270 Devoe St., there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $2,199 / month.

In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space. Pets are not welcome.

(View the listing here.)

33 North Henry St.




Listed at $2,300 / month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 33 North Henry St.

The building offers on-site laundry and additional storage space. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, tons of windows, closet space and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
