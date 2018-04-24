5 cheap apartment rentals in East Williamsburg

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in East Williamsburg look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in East Williamsburg via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
77 Beadel St., #2
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 77 Beadel St., is listed for $1,800 / month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and granite countertops. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
924 Metropolitan Ave., #305
Listed at $2,099 / month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 924 Metropolitan Ave.
Building amenities include a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center, outdoor space, an elevator, on-site laundry and on-site management. In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, closet space and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
678 Grand St., #4F
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 678 Grand St., is also listed for $2,099 / month.
In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, an eat-in kitchen and closet space. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats are permitted.
270 Devoe St.
Over at 270 Devoe St., there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $2,199 / month.
In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space. Pets are not welcome.
33 North Henry St.
Listed at $2,300 / month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 33 North Henry St.
The building offers on-site laundry and additional storage space. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, tons of windows, closet space and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
